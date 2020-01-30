The personal tax changes Budget 2020 can make for the common man

Representational image. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Representational image. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Last year, after presenting the interim Budget in February 2019, the government presented the Union Budget 2019 in the month of July after winning the general elections. In both Budgets, we saw incentives and benefits being doled out for individual taxpayers. Some of these were:

– Individuals earning income up to Rs 5 lakh are not required to pay tax as the rebate of Rs 2,500 was increased to Rs 12,500. This increased the take-home pay in the hands of individuals.

– With the objective of providing an impetus to ‘housing for all’, an additional interest deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh was permitted for first time for home buyers purchasing an affordable house of up to Rs 45 lakh, for loans sanctioned till 31 March 2020, subject to conditions.

– Additionally, notional rent on a second self-occupied/ vacant property held by an individual was allowed as exempt from tax, which helped in reducing the tax liability on account of notional taxation.

– To give an incentive to purchase electric vehicles, deduction of up to Rs 150,000 in respect of interest paid on loan availed for purchase of such vehicle was introduced. This also helped the government objective of improving the environment and reducing vehicular pollution.

With Budget 2020, expectations are high that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will bring benefits for the common man. This is also quite likely since the government may want to increase the purchasing power and consumption of individuals to boost demand in the economy.

From an individual taxpayer’s perspective, here are a few changes that the government can bring in Budget 2020:

With the objective of enhancing the net disposable income in the hands of individual taxpayers, the government can consider introducing 10 per cent slab for people having taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh and the 20 percent rate applicable for taxable income between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs. The 30 per cent rate can be applied on taxable income above Rs 20 lakh. This rationalisation of tax rate slabs could be quite helpful for individual taxpayers as the tax rate presently steeply jumps from 5 percent to 20 percent once the taxable income exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

In order to encourage individuals to meet their savings goals, the limit of deduction under Section 80C could be enhanced from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The current limit of Rs 1.5 lakh typically may get exhausted through Provident Fund (PF) contributions, tuition fee, payment of housing loan principal (if prevalent) and life insurance premiums, which leaves little room for investment in other avenues. Like the National Pension System (NPS) the government can also look at carving out separate deductions for investment in schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), etc.

Existing provisions limit the deduction of housing loan interest for a self-occupied property to Rs 2 lakh. The remaining loss, if any, can be carried forward over 8 tax years. The taxpayer pays interest on the loan every year which in itself exceeds Rs 2 lakh and adds on the carry-forward loss and typically remains unutilised only to lapse later. It is recommended that the government provide for higher deduction for interest on a housing loan, which would not only provide tax savings but also promote the housing sector.

Earlier, Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) from the sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds were fully exempt. However, a change was brought in by the Finance Act of 2018 and tax is levied on LTCG exceeding Rs 1 lakh from the sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds. The tax on LTCG has impacted investors who are already saddled with the burden of the Securities Transaction Tax. The government could consider increasing the limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to encourage taxpayers to make investments in the capital market.

If these expectations are fulfilled by Budget 2020, they would not only increase the disposable income in the hands of individuals which in turn can help revive consumer demand, but also promote savings in the right direction.

Poorva Prakash is Senior Director, Deloitte India. Anurag Jain is Senior Manager; and Shubham Goel is Deputy Manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP. Views expressed are those of the authors.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App