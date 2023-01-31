Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting today

After remaining muted for the first seven months of 2022-23, capital spending by states has seen a sharp pickup in November, with 18 major states posting a 49.7 per cent year-on-year increase at Rs 44,647 crore. (Express file photo)
The Centre is likely to renew its thrust on capital expenditure in the upcoming Budget, buoyed by some visible traction in capex spending by states late in the current financial year. After remaining muted for the first seven months of 2022-23, capital spending by states has seen a sharp pickup in November, with 18 major states — including Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha — posting a 49.7 per cent year-on-year increase at Rs 44,647 crore.
For the financial year so far till November, these 18 states have seen a rise of 5.7 per cent in their capital expenditure to Rs 2.44 lakh crore, primarily on account of the sharp pickup seen in November, according to official data.
Capital expenditure by these 18 states in November accounts for 18.3 per cent of the overall capital spending during April-November. Capex by states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh has more than doubled in November as against the corresponding period last year. For states such as Odisha, the rise in capex is nearly five-fold, while for Bihar, it is an over three-fold increase in November.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials during the 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2023-24, in New Delhi, January 26, 2023. (PTI)
This is going to be a crucial week for the Indian economy. To begin with, even before the Union Budget is presented Wednesday, the immediate future of India’s stock markets and the well-being of retail investors is likely to be determined by how the stocks of Adani Group of companies perform on Monday and Tuesday.
Already in 2023, even without the allegations and findings by Hindenburg Research, the Indian stock markets were one of the worst-performing ones anywhere in the world. In particular, foreign investors have been pulling out money from India. The Adani Group, which has already lost billions of dollars in market value in a matter of few days, has issued a detailed rebuttal but it all depends on how investors view it.
Then on January 31st, two key documents will be released. One, is the Economic Survey, prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. Two, Tuesday will also witness the release of the International Monetary Fund’s latest update of its World Economic Outlook. Both documents will carry pointers about the prospects of India’s economy.
Budgets seem to be all about providing largesse to the poor and incentives to the industry while reiterating the constraint of being fiscally prudent. Any talk of addressing the issues confronting the middle class is skipped and never quite addressed. Will this budget be any different?
The problem is that when one is neither poor nor rich, one has to fend for oneself. Most of the expenditure schemes are targeted towards the poor. There is the food subsidy or a free food programme. Farmers are given cash transfers under the PM Kisan scheme and the fertiliser subsidy also percolates to them. There is the MGNREGA which provides employment for the rural folk. There are farm loan waivers. There is also a health insurance scheme (PM Ayushman Bharat) for the poor but not one for the middle class. The discourse on these expenditures revolves around how they are populist or necessary, with the new term, revdi, catching on now.
The Budget session of Parliament will begin at 11 am Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall.
Experts said better certainty for states’ revenue flow in terms of growth in tax collections and devolution from the Central pool has worked in favour of higher capital expenditure by states. Among the states with the highest level of capital expenditure, Uttar Pradesh has seen an increase of 6.6 per cent at Rs 35,658 crore during April-November this fiscal and over 125 per cent increase in November to Rs 9,819 crore.
Capex by Gujarat rose 44.3 per cent in April-November to Rs 20,399 crore and by 118.3 per cent in November to Rs 2,129 crore. Capex by Maharashtra increased by 9.2 per cent to Rs 19,310 crore during April-November, but declined from the year-ago level in November by 5.6 per cent to Rs 3,253 crore. Read more
India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11 per cent in the annual Budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said.
Nominal GDP growth — which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections — could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely US recession, said the sources, who declined to be named as discussions are not yet public. Read more
In this episode of Sansad TV's 'Perspective' programme, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, AITC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, and senior journalist K V Prasad discuss the key expectations from the Union Budget, scheduled to be tabled tomorrow.
The Union Budget will be unveiled Wednesday, testing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiscal mettle seen as key to boosting investor sentiment even as it will likely leave less room for handouts a year before he seeks a third term.
PM Modi, who rides an enduring wave of popularity as his second term is coming to a close, looks poised to sustain fiscal consolidation as he takes the global stage with India’s presidency of the Group of 20 nations. Shrinking the deficit which hit a record 9.2% of gross domestic product during the first year of the pandemic is necessary for Asia’s third-largest economy to improve its credit rating currently at the lowest investment grade.
India recently restructured the world’s biggest food program and trimmed energy subsidies to enable about 1 trillion rupees ($12.3 billion) in government savings. A Bloomberg survey this month of more than 20 economists showed that the majority expects the budget from the fiscal year starting April to steer clear of populist measures and focus on strengthening manufacturing and creating jobs. Read full report by Bloomberg here
The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on February 1. This year’s Budget will be the last one before the general elections of 2024. Taxpayers, like every year, expect the Budget to have announcements that put more money in their hands to deal with high costs of living and inflation.
They expect tax deductions under various heads. New deductions ensure greater income in their hands. Greater disposable income boosts expenditure. This is welcome—especially in inflationary times.
The government introduced an optional tax regime in recent years. The new tax regime allowed some taxpayers to opt into a low-tax regime where they would lose their deductions. However, for any person with financial and family responsibilities, it may be difficult to let go of these deductions to opt for the new tax regime. Therefore, they remain on the old regime to claim necessary deductions. Read more
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent during the current fiscal ending March 31.
The IMF on Tuesday released the January update of its World Economic Outlook, according to which the global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024.
“Our growth projections actually for India are unchanged from our October Outlook. We have 6.8 percent growth for this current fiscal year, which runs until March, and then we’re expecting some slowdown to 6.1 percent in fiscal year 2023. And that is largely driven by external factors,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist and Director, Research Department of the IMF told reporters here. Read more
Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that the BJP-led Central government in its upcoming Budget should focus on addressing issues like the impact of the global slowdown on economic growth, falling exports, increase in the current account deficit (CAD) and mounting total government debt.
He said that the Union Budget should also focus on the danger of falling consumption leading to lower standards of living due to high unemployment rate, layoffs and inflation. The Union Budget is scheduled to be tabled on February 1. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament Tuesday.
The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year. The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday.
The first economic survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented day prior to the Union Budget. The most important feature which many will look out for is its central theme.
Last year's central theme was 'Agile Approach', which put emphasis on India's economic response to the Covid-19 Pandemic shock. The preface of the Economic Survey 2022 stated that the "Agile approach" was based on feedback loops, real-time monitoring of actual outcomes, flexible responses, safety-net buffers and so on. Along with the sectoral chapters, the Survey document also adds new need-based chapters that need focus.
The Economic Survey tabled in 2022 projected India's GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, which the government felt will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. (ANI)
BRS leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".
The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.
Rao, who is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said his party is "boycotting in protest against the failure of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on all fronts of governance". He said the AAP will also join the BRS in the boycott.
BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is eyeing a role for himself in national politics and has been working on cobbling an alliance of opposition parties. (PTI)
Hello dear reader, welcome to our Live Blog! The Budget session of Parliament begins Tuesday with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both Houses. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and on the Economic Survey that will be tabled after the President’s address.