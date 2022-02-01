Nirmala Sitharaman announces scheme to develop infrastructure in villages along China border

She said that “additional funding for these activities will be provided, existing schemes will be converged” and their outcomes will be defined and monitored on a “constant basis”.

During her budget speech on Tuesday, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman touched briefly upon a scheme to boost infrastructure in the villages along India’s border with China. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later stressed that developing infrastructure in such villages are also necessary for the country’s security.

Sitharaman said in her speech, that “border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains”. Now, under a Vibrant Villages programme, “such villages on the northern border will be covered” and the activities will include “construction of village infrastructure, housing, tourist centres, road connectivity, provisioning of decentralised renewable energy, direct to home access for Doordarshan and educational channels, and support for livelihood generation.”

She said that “additional funding for these activities will be provided, existing schemes will be converged” and their outcomes will be defined and monitored on a “constant basis”.

Speaking about the budget later, Modi said that for the “the mountainous regions of India along the entire belt of the Himalayas” a new announcement has been made “keeping in mind that life should be made easy to prevent migration”. He said that “for the first time in the country, the Parvatmala scheme is being started for such areas as Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, North East”.

Under the scheme, the government will build “modern system of transportation and connectivity on the mountains” which will help “the border villages of our country” become vibrant. “It is also necessary for the security of the country, they will get a lot of power,” he said.

The Border Management funds allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs have seen more than 42 per cent jump to Rs 2517.02 crores from Rs. 1921.39 crores last year.

The announcement is important as it comes at a time when China has been not only improving infrastructure along the 3488 km-long border with India, but is also building more than 600 “model villages” which, Indian security experts believe, can also be used by the People’s Liberation Army. Building of these villages has also been mentioned in China’s new land border law that came into force from January 1.

With the over 21-month military standoff in eastern Ladakh still unresolved, tensions continue to remain heightened between India and China.