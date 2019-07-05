New series of coins, including Rs 20, coming soon: Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget speech

A new series of coins including Rs 20 — that are visually impaired friendly — will soon be made available for public, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her maiden Budget speech on Friday.

“New series of coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired to be made available for public use shortly,” she said.

The new series of coins were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year at an event at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Releasing the new series, PM Modi had said his government is committed to reaching “last mile and last person”. The new circulation coins with various differentiating features, will greatly aid the visually impaired, he said.

The coins are characterised by the increasing size and weight from lower to higher denominations, according to a PIB statement. The Rs 20 coin is 12 sided with no serrations. The rest of the denominations would be of round shape.