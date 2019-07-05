Budget 2019: New income tax slab expectations

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rates Changes Expectations: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Union Budget for the financial year 2019-20 in Parliament on July 5, which possibly will be similar to the interim budget that was presented on February 1.

Prior to the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government had released an interim budget, which came into effect on April 1 this year. The then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in his debut Budget, proposed that individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. For salaried persons, Standard Deduction was raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 with the aim to provide additional tax benefit of Rs 4,700 crore to more than 3 crore salary earners and pensioners. To address the growing disquiet over jobs, Goyal announced a string of incentives not just for builders, but also home buyers, to boost demand in a sector that could be a force multiplier for the economy. He further proposed to exempt levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house.

“Even persons having gross income up to Rs 6.5 lakh may not be required to pay any income tax if they make investments in provident funds, specified savings, insurance, etc. In fact, with additional deductions such as interest on home loan up to Rs 2 lakh, interest on education loans, National Pension Scheme contributions, medical insurance, medical expenditure on senior citizens, etc, persons with even higher income will not have to pay any tax.” Goyal said.

This is the first budget to be presented under the Narendra Modi 2.0 government after it was re-elected to power following the landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Budget will be presented amid unemployment touching a 45-year high and India losing its tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.