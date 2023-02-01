PM Modi lauds Budget 2023, says will fulfil dreams of aspirational society, farmers and middle class

Lauding the 2023 Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it will fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, farmers and middle class.

In a video address, PM Modi said, “First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers.”

The middle class is a big force to fulfil dreams of a prosperous and developed India and our government has taken many decisions to empower it, PM Modi said.

Talking about various aspects about the budget, Modi said that the success of digital payments had to be replicated in the agriculture sector and that a scheme has been brought for laying down digital infrastructure for it. It will make cooperatives pivot of development of rural economy, news agency PTI reported.

“An unprecedented investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give speed and new energy to development,” he said.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, Sitharaman announced a slew of measures, including an income tax bonanza for the salaried class and the government’s capital expenditure push.

The budget has increased the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. Sitharaman added that the new tax regime will now be the default tax regime. Another key takeaway is that Capital investment outlay has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will account for 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

