Govt has been empowering Dalits, women; would continue to do so: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the government has been empowering Dalits, women, and all those who face exploitation, and would continue to do so.

Speaking outside Parliament ahead of the Budget Session, PM Modi said, “Our government’s identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We want to continue these efforts.” Follow Budget Session 2020 LIVE Updates

He stated that a strong foundation will be laid for the new decade in the present session of Parliament which should mainly focus on financial issues. The prime minister added that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.

“This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be vast, qualitative debates on these issues in both houses,” he said.

The Budget Session commenced on Friday with President Kovind delivering his speech in the Central Hall. The session is scheduled to extend till April 3. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

