scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Breaking News

Microchip-embedded e-passports to be rolled out next year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Officials said that the e-passports would be in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. India currently issues only printed passports.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 1, 2022 2:02:20 pm
budget 2022, budget, budget 2022 highlights, budget highlights, budget 2022 india, budget 2022 important points, budget 2022 highlights pdf, budget 2022-23, budget 2022 key highlights, budget 2022 highlights pdfUnion Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that e-passports would be rolled out from next year for added convenience to the public. The e-passports will use embedded chips and futuristic technology, she said.

Indian travellers will get microchip-based e-passports, officials said. This means that India would get e-passports with secure biometric data. Officials said that the e-passport would be in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). India currently issues only printed passports to users.

Budget Special Coverage
Click here for more

The e-passports would ensure smooth passage through immigration posts globally, and would also be ICAO compliant. It will be manufactured at India Security Press, Nashik. The Ministry of External Affairs is in talks with the press regarding the microchips.

Earlier this month, TCS, which had bagged the second contract to run the Passport Seva Programme, had also announced that it would introduce e-passports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement