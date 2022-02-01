Microchip-embedded e-passports to be rolled out next year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that e-passports would be rolled out from next year for added convenience to the public. The e-passports will use embedded chips and futuristic technology, she said.

Indian travellers will get microchip-based e-passports, officials said. This means that India would get e-passports with secure biometric data. Officials said that the e-passport would be in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). India currently issues only printed passports to users.

The e-passports would ensure smooth passage through immigration posts globally, and would also be ICAO compliant. It will be manufactured at India Security Press, Nashik. The Ministry of External Affairs is in talks with the press regarding the microchips.

Earlier this month, TCS, which had bagged the second contract to run the Passport Seva Programme, had also announced that it would introduce e-passports.