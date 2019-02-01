Budget 2019 Personal Finance Live Updates: No income tax breaks so far, gratuity limit raised

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019-20 Speech, How it affects you LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will be presenting his first budget on Friday and despite no hints being offered on what to expect, tax benefits were expected.
The Finance Minister has announced the raising for gratuity limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. He also announced the creation of a new pension scheme for employees in the unorganised sector. The Finance Minister talked up the various schemes that the government had undertaken to reduce the burden of income tax on the middle class. However, there were no reliefs announced.
Among the measures expected are: a widening of the income tax exemption thresholds as well as the possible raising of threshold for deduction on investments.
Goyal talks of all initiatives taken for income tax payers, announces no tax breaks
Reducing burden on middle class has been a focus, Goyal said.
He then spoke of all the tax rebates that had been given so far to salaried employees in its term. Also all the benefits provided to small industries and companies. But no announcement on tax rebates for now.
Will there be any benefits announced later in the budget?
Income Tax returns up, new system coming
The Finance Minister said there has been a 80 per cent increase in the tax base in India which he says has served the poor and helped develop infrastructure.
He then touted the benefits of the I-T department going digital, with 99 percent of the returns being filed online.
He also spoke of the new scheme that will process I-T returns in a day (it's been awared to Infosys and you can read more about it here)
Gratuity limit raises from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh
The Finance Minister has raised the gratuity limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Earlier only Rs 10 lakh of gratuity amount was tax-free but that has now been raised to Rs 30 lakh. Gratuity is money paid by an employer to an employees who complete 5 years or more with a company.
Mega pension scheme for labourers
Monthly pension of Rs 3000 under a new scheme for unorganised workers after they turn 60. They will have to contribute just Rs 55 a month in some cases. Rs 500 crore has been allotted for the scheme.
Small farmers to get cash in account, money for farming schemes
The Finance Minister has announced a new scheme to provide direct income transfer to small and marginal farmers. The scheme will provide Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers directly in their accounts.
There are additional allocations to other farming schemes. Benefits for farmers who repay loans. More benefits under the Kisan credit cards.
Finance Minister highlights achievements of the government
The Finance Minister is presently listing all the achievements of the Modi government from the Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide healthcare insurance to the providing of electricity in rural homes. All the announcements are being met with thumps on the desk by ruling party MPs.
Goyal praises the government's handling of inflation
"We have broken the back of back-breaking inflation," says the acting Finance Minister to thumps on the desk from other MPs.
The Finance Minister also spoke about how well the Modi government had handled inflation during its tenure.