Budget 2019 Personal Finance Live Updates: No income tax breaks so far, gratuity limit raised

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019-20 Speech, How it affects you LIVE Updates: Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will be presenting his first budget on Friday and despite no hints being offered on what to expect, tax benefits were expected.

The Finance Minister has announced the raising for gratuity limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. He also announced the creation of a new pension scheme for employees in the unorganised sector. The Finance Minister talked up the various schemes that the government had undertaken to reduce the burden of income tax on the middle class. However, there were no reliefs announced.

Among the measures expected are: a widening of the income tax exemption thresholds as well as the possible raising of threshold for deduction on investments.