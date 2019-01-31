Kerala budget 2019: FM Issac introduces flood cess, raises tax on alcohol

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presented Thursday the fiscal budget for the year 2019-2020, the first one after the devastating floods in the state in 2018. Announcing various welfare schemes for the state, Isaac emphasised that there will no cut in the state’s expenditure to get over the financial crisis it is facing.

While a significant portion of funds were allocated for rebuilding Kerala’s economy, the state’s finance minister also announced tax exemptions for electric vehicles. He also raised the tax on alcohol and announced an allocation of funds to develop infrastructure for the Sabarimala temple .

Here are some of the highlights of the budget:

Flood cess

The state introduced a flood cess which will be in force for two years. While small scale products will be excluded, 0.25 per cent cess will be imposed on gold, silver and platinum. The cess will not be levied on products which come under GST tax slab of 5 per cent and below. A cess of 1 per cent will be imposed on products which come in the highest GST slab.

Tax raised on alcohol, large homes

The state also applied an additional 2 per cent tax on alcohol including beer and wine. It also announced an add-on tax for houses that occupy over 3,000 square feet.

Sabarimala

The Finance Minister allocated Rs 739 crore for developmental work related to the Sabarimala temple. The state allotted an additional Rs 200 crore for the development of roads leading to the temple.

The Finance Minister announced that Rs 148 crore was allocated for the improvement of Pamba and Nilakkal, and Rs 100 crore for the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Transport

The state’s bus corporation was allocated Rs 1000 crore for renovations. Electric vehicles will be taxed less. Nearly 10 lakh e-rickshaws will be on the road by 2022 and KSRTC will switch to electric buses, the finance minister said.

The Finance Minister announced that the construction of high-speed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod railway track will start this year.

The state will also fund half the cost of elevated highway at Bandipur and Wayanad, and Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the construction of the coastal road project.

Agriculture

The budget allotted Rs 20 crore to compensate for agricultural losses in Kuttanad. Projects for the planting sector was also announced. A new Kuttunad project was also announced with an allocation of Rs 1000 crore.

The finance minister allotted Rs 5 crore to boost fish farming and Rs 10 crore for pepper farming. Rubber and rice farming were also allotted Rs 700 crore.

Nearly 10 lakh saplings will be distributed under the Kera Gramam scheme to boost coconut farming.

Women empowerment

Issac announced an allocation of Rs 1,420 crore for women empowerment schemes. It also announced a daily wage between Rs 400 and Rs 600 for 25,000 poor women this year.

Kudumbashree mission for poverty eradication

The Kudumbashree mission, the state’s povery alleviation scheme, was allocated Rs 1000 crore.

Revenue

GST revenue has been increased to 30 per cent from 10 per cent, the finance minister announced. Revenue earned by the state from lotteries will also touch Rs 11,863 crore in 2019-20, Thomas said.