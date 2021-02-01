Budget 2021 Income Tax Slabs and Rates Live Updates: Will Sitharaman announce tax rates?

Budget 2021 Income Tax Slabs Live: In 2020-21, a significant cut in the tax rates for the salaried class was announced.

Budget 2021 Income Tax Slab Rates Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament at 11 am on Monday. During her Budget speech, the Finance Minister is also expected to announce some changes in the tax rates.

In 2020-21, a significant cut in the tax rates for the salaried class was announced, which, Sitharaman said, was to simplify the tax regime which was riddled with multiple exemptions and needed taxpayers to take the help of the professionals. Last year’s announcement ushered in a new tax regime where the taxpayer got the option of taking new rates without exemptions or sticking to old rates with exemptions.

As per the tax rates last year, income under Rs 2.5 per annum remained untaxable as it was earlier. Also, a tax of 5% was announced on income between Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh and 10% for those earning between Rs 5 – Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, which were earlier 20 per cent. The Finance Minister had also proposed 15 per cent tax for those earning between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum and had said that those earning between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh per annum will now have to pay 20 per cent tax. Earlier it was 30 per cent. The new tax rate applicable to those earning in the range of Rs 12.5 lakh per annum to Rs 15 lakh per annum was set at 25 per cent and 30 per cent tax was announced for salaries above Rs 15 lakh per annum.