Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021 Income Tax Slabs and Rates Live Updates: Will Sitharaman announce tax rates?

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 10:40:46 am
In 2020-21, a significant cut in the tax rates for the salaried class was announced, which, Sitharaman said, was to simplify the tax regime which was riddled with multiple exemptions and needed taxpayers to take the help of the professionals. Last year’s announcement ushered in a new tax regime where the taxpayer got the option of taking new rates without exemptions or sticking to old rates with exemptions.

As per the tax rates last year, income under Rs 2.5 per annum remained untaxable as it was earlier. Also, a tax of 5% was announced on income between Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh and 10% for those earning between Rs 5 – Rs 7.5 lakh per annum, which were earlier 20 per cent. The Finance Minister had also proposed 15 per cent tax for those earning between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum and had said that those earning between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh per annum will now have to pay 20 per cent tax. Earlier it was 30 per cent. The new tax rate applicable to those earning in the range of Rs 12.5 lakh per annum to Rs 15 lakh per annum was set at 25 per cent and 30 per cent tax was announced for salaries above Rs 15 lakh per annum.

Live Blog

10:39 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Sensex rises nearly 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 13,700-mark

Investors across the Indian stock market would be reacting to the proposals of the Union Budget 2021 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starting at 11 am.

 

The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday ahead of the Union Budget 2021.

During the early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 500 points to an intraday high of 46,777.56, while the Nifty 50 climbed as much as 139.2 points to 13,773.80. At 9:27 am, the Sensex was trading at 46,690.77, up 405.00 points (0.87 per cent), while the Nifty was at 13,736.65, up 102.05 points (0.75 per cent).

10:33 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Finance Ministry team meets President Kovind before presenting Budget 2021

The Finance Ministry team meets President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Budget.

10:31 (IST)01 Feb 2021
FM Nirmala Sitharamana arrives at Parliament; to present Budget shortly

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance.

10:08 (IST)01 Feb 2021
In 2020-21, a significant cut in tax rates for salaried class was announced

10:08 (IST)01 Feb 2021
Last year, it was announced that the new rates will apply to only those individuals who forgo certain exemptions and deductions.

New income tax rates for assessment year 2021-22 

#1. New income tax rate: 5% tax for income between Rs 2.5 and Rs 5 lakh

#2. New income tax rate: 10% tax for income between Rs 5 and Rs 7.5 lakh

#3. New income tax rate: 15% tax for income between 7.5 lakh and 10 lakh

#4. New income tax rate: 20% tax for income between 10 lakh and 12.5 lakh

#5. New income tax rate: 25% tax for income between 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh

#6. New income tax rate: 30% tax for income above 15 lakh

#7. No income tax for those with taxable income below Rs 2.5 lakh

