Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to announce new income tax slabs

With the Narendra Modi-led government likely to present its last full-fledged Budget ahead of the 2024 general elections on Wednesday, all eyes are on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to see if she will announce new tax slabs for the FY24.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament at 11 am.

The FM did not announce any change in income tax slabs in the last Budget. As the current income slab as well as the tax rates under the regular tax regime have remained unchanged since FY 2017-18, the salaried class is now looking forward to the income tax rebate.

The Finance Minister had, last month, defended the new income tax regime, saying it had not reversed any gains from the old regime’s simplicity. “If indeed there were gains of simplicity (from the old income tax regime), I want to assure they have not been reversed,” Sitharaman said in New Delhi. “For every tax assessee, it has 7, 8, 9, 10 exemptions. And with all that exemptions, the rate 10, 20, 30 per cent continues. It continues even today. We have not removed it. What we have done in the name of simplicity and to avoid harassment… removing harassment was what was aimed at when we brought in faceless tax assessment,” she added.

In the 2020-21 Budget, the government brought in an optional income tax regime under which individuals and Hindu Undivided Families were to be taxed at lower rates if they did not avail specified exemptions and deductions, such as house rent allowance, interest on home loan and investments under Section 80C. Under this, total income up to Rs 2.5 lakh will be tax exempt.

While a 5 per cent tax is levied on total income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, 10 per cent is levied on Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh, 15 per cent on Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, 20 per cent on Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, 25 per cent on Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, and 30 per cent on above Rs 15 lakh.

Under the old system, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from personal income tax. Income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh attracts 5 per cent tax, while 20 per cent tax is levied for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Income above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at 30 per cent.