In a year, 25,000 km in highways; ropeways on public-private mode

The national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the national ropeway development programme will be taken up in public-private partnership (PPP) mode under the banner of Parvatmala, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech.

Sitharaman said contracts for implementation of multi-modal logistics parks at four locations through the PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23. Besides, Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement public resources, she said.

“PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. The national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23,” she said.

Sitharaman said that as a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads in difficult hilly areas, the National Ropeways Development Programme will be taken up on the PPP mode. The aim, she said, is to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters, besides promoting tourism.

She said contracts for eight ropeway projects for a length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said this year’s Budget has given the highest priority for development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and farmers.

Stating that the Budget has given priority to the infrastructure sector, Gadkari said the National Ropeways Development Programme will benefit states in the Northeast, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and J&K.

The Budget has provided an enhanced outlay of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the highways sector. Allocation of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was made for the sector for 2020-21, which was revised to Rs 1.31 lakh crore.

The International Road Federation, in a statement, welcomed stepped-up investment on highways and infrastructure projects and welcomed the thrust on seven growth engines of PM Gati Shakti: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics.