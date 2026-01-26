How Budget 2026 can fix India’s Safe Harbour rules that missed the mark

Indian GCCs have been facing tough competition from countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, the Philippines, Portugal, Poland, Thailand and Vietnam in terms of cost competitiveness. (Credit: Unsplash)

Written by Tarun Arora

India is hub for more than 1,800 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) set up by multinational companies, specialising largely in Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled service (ITeS). These GCCs collectively contribute to a substantial revenue of US$ 68 billion and provide employment to more than 2.16 million people in the country.

India has been a leader in the GCC sector, primarily due to its high- quality and cost-effective talent. The GCC market in India is expected to touch US$ 154-199 billion by 2030 with a total employment generation for 4 to 5 million individuals.

These GCCs have been significant contributors to India’s growth story in terms of GDP growth and employment generation. The growth of GCCs in India in the last two and a half decades has been significant: