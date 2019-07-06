Home affairs: Rs 1.19 lakh crore allotted; share of security council secretariat slashed

The 2019-20 Union Budget presented Friday has allocated the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Rs 1,19,025 crore — an increase of over Rs 5,800 or 5 per cent in comparison to the last financial year.

The Budget figure for 2019-20 includes Rs 15,098 crore allocated for Union Territories, and Rs 7,496 crore for Delhi police. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF and ITBP have been allocated Rs 71,713.9 crore — nearly Rs 300 crore more than the last financial year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Budget was “truly a Budget of hope and empowerment”. In a series of tweets, Shah said it “highlights the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the coming years”.

The Budget has also reduced the allocation for National Security Council Secretariat from Rs 841.73 crore in the revised estimate of 2018-19 to Rs 152.63 crore this fiscal.

Shah said the Budget provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among Indians. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction, he added.

“It clearly reflects Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hard work and Indian enterprise gets a boost,” he said.

Some of the key expenditures in the allocation to MHA include Rs 3,462 crore for modernisation of police forces, Rs 825 crore for a border area development programme, Rs 953 crore for freedom fighters (pension and other benefits), Rs 2,129 crore for border infrastructure and management, Rs 4,757 crore for police infrastructure, Rs 842 crore for relief and rehabilitation for migrants and repatriates, and Rs 296 crore for national cyclone risk mitigation project.

While the allocation for police infrastructure and rehabilitation of migrants have seen a dip in spending in this budget compared to last year, the spending for national cyclone risk mitigation project has risen by almost 100 times.

Among the major capital expenditure for MHA is border infrastructure which has been allocated Rs 1,881.84 crore.

“The provision (capital outlay for border infrastructure) is for erection of barbed wire fencing, construction of roads, construction of OP Tower, installation of flood lighting, induction of Hi-tech Surveillance on Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pak borders, for various such construction activities at India’s international borders with its neighbouring countries, for setting up of mobile check posts in coastal areas of the country for better surveillance to have a check on illegal activities. The provision also includes construction of Border Out Posts,” the budget said.

Capital expenditure for Intelligence Bureau (IB) has more than doubled this FY. From Rs 47 crore in 2018-19, the expenditure has increased to Rs 108 crore in 2019-20. Total expenditure for IB, including revenue expenditure, stood at Rs 2,384.1 crore in this budget.