‘Health and nutrition initiatives especially crucial during pandemic’

Nutrition International has welcomed the launch of Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to provide integrated health and nutrition benefits to women and children. “This is crucial especially now when the pandemic has highlighted the gaps in health systems and jolted the food and nutrition security of the country,” Mini Varghese, country director of Nutrition International, India, said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Even though the increase in the budget outlay for the National Health Mission has been only 8.16 per cent, from 34,947 crore (2021-22 RE or Revised Estimate) to Rs 37,800 crore (2022-23 BE or Budget Estimate), for this and past allocations to be effective, a strengthened implementation is needed by creating an enabling environment, the statement added.

“Emphasis needs to be on adequate staffing, building capacities of our frontline functionaries, strengthening policies, developing adequate infrastructure, joint working of departments at every level, and improving access to healthcare and nutrition services,” the statement read.

“Further, as we look at the budget 2022-23, there is still scope for more considering our budget for health and nutrition is still much less than 5 per cent of GDP, as suggested by WHO (World Health Organisation) for middle-income countries,” it added.

‘Saksham Anganwadi a welcome step’

The idea of Saksham Anganwadi, which rests on improving the infrastructure and introducing interactive digital audio-visual tools for children, is a welcome step in the budget 2022-23, Varghese said. “However, to ensure effective utilisation of these resources, our Anganwadi workers and helpers need to be capacitated. They, supported by other frontliners including the ASHAs and ANMs, have proven to be extremely efficient in delivering health and nutrition services to every vulnerable household, especially in the current pandemic times,” she added.

“We need to look at building this resourceful pool of front-end workers and investing on their training and skill building,” Varghese said. Infrastructure alone is not sufficient, it needs to be backed with quality delivery of services, improvement in take-home ration, follow-up and management of moderate acute malnutrition, she added.