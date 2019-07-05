Toggle Menu
Govt to start raising part of its gross borrowings from external markets: FM Nirmala Sitharamanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/budget/govt-to-start-raising-part-of-its-gross-borrowings-from-external-markets-nirmala-sitharaman-5817132/

Govt to start raising part of its gross borrowings from external markets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government in its second term, she said India's sovereign external debt to GDP level is among the lowest globally at less than 5 per cent.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget, Budget 2019, Sitharaman Budget, Demonetisation, Indian Economy, Economic growth, India GDP, GDP data, Indian Express, Business News
Presenting the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said India’s sovereign external debt to GDP level is among the lowest globally at less than 5 per cent. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the government would start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in the external markets in foreign currencies.

Presenting the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government in its second term, she said India’s sovereign external debt to GDP level is among the lowest globally at less than 5 per cent.

“The government would start raising a part of its gross borrowing programme in external markets in external currencies. This will also have beneficial impact on demand situation for the government securities in domestic market,” Sitharaman said.

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian had also on Thursday said that cost of capital internationally is low while liquidity is very high there.

“As a result, there is opportunity both for the firms and sovereigns as well to think about going and raising money abroad,” he had said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: This govt amends law first, then thinks, P Chidambaram says on Aadhaar
2 Union Budget 2019 live streaming
3 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase