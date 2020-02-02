Govt plans over 15,000-km highways

Welcoming the Budget as growth-oriented, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is full of innovative initiatives for aspirational India. Welcoming the Budget as growth-oriented, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said it is full of innovative initiatives for aspirational India.

Emphasising the need for a robust highway network to boost the economy, the Union Budget has proposed an accelerated programme of constructing 15,500 km of highways, including 9,000-km economic corridors.

The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also been enhanced to Rs 91,823.22 crore – against Rs 83,016 crore in the previous Budget.

“Accelerated development of highways will be undertaken. This will include development of 2,500-km access control highways, 9,000 km of economic corridors, 2,000 km of coastal and land port roads, and 2,000 km of strategic highways,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

She said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and two more express highway projects, will be completed by 2023.

Work on Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway would also be started, she said.

