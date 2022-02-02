Budget: Govt focus on digitation of land records

The linkage of National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) with the ‘One-Nation One-Registration Software’ will be promoted as an option for uniform registration process and “anywhere registration of deeds & documents”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

“Efficient use of land resources is a strong imperative,” Sitharaman said, adding that, “States will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of records. The facility for transliteration of land records across any of the Schedule VIII languages will also be rolled out.”

The Centre has focused on digitisation of land records through its scheme Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). According to the Department of Land Records, over 90 per cent of land records have been digitised across 24 states.