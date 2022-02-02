scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Budget 2022

Budget: Govt focus on digitation of land records

🔴 The Centre has focused on digitisation of land records through its scheme Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). According to the Department of Land Records, over 90 per cent of land records have been digitised across 24 states.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
February 2, 2022 3:27:29 am
Union Budget, Budget 2022, National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), digitation of land records, Nirmala Sitaraman, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“Efficient use of land resources is a strong imperative,” Sitharaman said, adding that, “States will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of records. The facility for transliteration of land records across any of the Schedule VIII languages will also be rolled out.” (PTI)

The linkage of National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) with the ‘One-Nation One-Registration Software’ will be promoted as an option for uniform registration process and “anywhere registration of deeds & documents”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

“Efficient use of land resources is a strong imperative,” Sitharaman said, adding that, “States will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of records. The facility for transliteration of land records across any of the Schedule VIII languages will also be rolled out.”

The Centre has focused on digitisation of land records through its scheme Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). According to the Department of Land Records, over 90 per cent of land records have been digitised across 24 states.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement