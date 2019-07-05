Budget 2019: Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday delivered the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government. From disinvestment to bank recapitalisation to rural development, Sitharaman in her over two-hour long speech spoke of what the new government’s focus will be on.

Sitharaman announced raising the disinvestment target to Rs 1,05,000 crore from FY2019-20 as against Rs 90,000 crore set in the interim budget.

Sitharaman also announced that the government will pump in 70,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) to strengthen them and enhance their lending capacity.

Below is a summary of the finance minister’s Budget 2019 speech in Lok Sabha today

