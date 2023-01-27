Focus on urban development likely in Union Budget 2023- 24

Written By Debashish Biswas, Murali Thimmapuram

According to UN World Urbanization Prospects 2018, 50 per cent of India’s population will reside in urban areas in 2050 compared to 31 per cent in 2011. Indian cities will continue playing an important role for economic activities and will be instrumental in achieving the country’s goal of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy. Given this, there is a need for continued focus on developing urban infrastructure and planning.

Urban planning and development in India have witnessed huge transition from master plan preparation since 1957 to implementation of largescale urban transformation programs like Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal (JNNURM), Smart Cities Mission (SCM), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, etc.

Further, Government of India, during FY:2022-23, incentivized States/UTs for implementation of urban planning reforms relating to modernization of building byelaws, implementation of town planning schemes and local area plans, implementation of transit-oriented development, creation of sponge cities and adoption of transferable development rights. In addition, the High-Powered Committee on Urban Planning constituted in 2022 by the Government is expected to work with States/UTs, identify gaps and suggest way forward for strengthening urban planning (Budget FY:2022-23).

We expect urban sector in India will continue to be a key focus of Budget FY:2023-24 including specific emphasis on urban planning and transformation – which aims at improving quality of life, enabling sustainable development and economic growth. Some of the priority areas may include:

Continuing investments in developing urban infrastructure for improving quality of life: Government of India committed an outlay of ₹ 7.5 lakh crores during FY:2022-23 towards infrastructure capital expenditure as against ₹ 5.54 crores (BE) during FY:2021-22, which was a 34.5 percent year-on-year increase (Budget FY:2022-23). In similar lines, we expect Government to continue spending aggressively on developing urban infrastructure like water supply, sewerage, drainage, solid waste management, housing, urban transportation among others.

In addition, Budget FY:2023-24 may also consider financing projects for creating vibrant public spaces in urban areas viz., redesign of streets, waterfront developments, developing accessible open spaces, etc. Unlike traditional infrastructure projects, the public space projects involve multiple stakeholders and required new set of skills and expertise. Moreover, policy frameworks/guidelines also need to be developed (like Urban Design Guidelines) along with mechanisms to provide funding support to public space projects in cities.

Advertisement

Focusing on developing sustainable and climate resilient cities: Indian cities are playing an important role to help achieve the nation’s commitment to become net zero by 2070 (Glasgow, COP26) and the commitments made under SDGs. The National Mission for Sustainable Habitat (NMSH) under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), aims to make Indian Cities sustainable through improvements in energy efficiency in buildings, management of solid waste and shift to public transport.

Renewable energy projects are being taken up under several schemes by the Government at the city level. In continuation of these efforts, one of the focus areas in the budget could be financing cities for developing sustainable and climate resilient infrastructure like electric vehicles for public bus transport, developing non-motorized transport infrastructure, increased green cover, developing urban forests, energy and water conservation among others.

Emphasizing on local economic development – India’s cities occupy just 3 percent of nation’s land but contribute approximately 60 percent of the GDP (United Nations’ 2018 Revision of World Urbanization Prospects and “Cities as Engines of Growth” by Niti Aayog and Asian Development Bank). As Government of India aspires to achieve $5 trillion economy over next few years, cities will play an important role. City governments will be important for strengthening local economy, improve the investment climate, and increase the productivity and competitiveness of local businesses, entrepreneurs and workers.

Advertisement

For catalyzing such local economic development at city level, frameworks/guidelines may be developed to facilitate development of city economic development plans, and State/ City Governments may be incentivized for developing and adoption of such framework.

Enabling evidence-based planning – As part of Smart Cities Mission, 100 cities across India have implemented/ are implementing multiple digital solutions including Integrating Command Control Centers (Source: Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs). These digital solutions are also collecting large volume of data. Leveraging such data, States/Cities may be encouraged to formulate evidence-based policies/guidelines which will enable better urban development.

Urban transformation will remain a key focus area enabling India’s growth. Continued focus on urban development will not only lead to improving quality of life in the cities but will also enable attracting more investments as well as creating more jobs.

Authors: Debashish Biswas (Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP) and Murali Thimmapuram (Director, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP).