Fintech players seek ‘incentives to promote financial inclusion’

Stepping up demand for tax concessions in the upcoming Budget, set to be presented on February 1, the fintech industry is stressing that the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives are needed to promote financial inclusion and move towards a less-cash economy.

The financial technology — or fintech — industry and experts have urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lower the TDS rates, saying such a move would free the capital for the sector without any impact on the government’s revenue.

Nitin Jain, partner—financial services, PwC India, said qualification criteria for digital lenders, short-term credit, partnership norms with loan service providers, data governance norms, transparency norms are all needed to ensure optimal business environment for digital lending.

Mihir Gandhi, Partner & Payments Transformation Leader, PwC India, stressed on increasing the scope of the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund and introducing Central Bank Digital Currency for wholesale and retail payment transactions.

Shruti Aggarwal, Co-founder, Stashfin, said the financial empowerment of women also leads to her family being financially empowered. Manan Dixit, Founder, FidyPay, said in rural India the financial inclusion gap is still visible. WITH PTI