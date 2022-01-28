Effective tax policy to curtail climate change

Written by Priya Narayanan

A recent conference held by the United Nations (UN) in Glasgow (COP26) discussed the impact of climate change on the global environment. The areas of discussion included recognising the emergency of the situation, accelerating action, moving away from fossil fuels, delivering on climate finance, stepping up support for adaptation, etc.

Complex challenges require solutions that are non-linear. Financial outlays are a critical resource required to address the impact of climate change. Large organisations have committed financial investments to resolve the issue. As environmental regulations around the world continue to evolve, proactive tax policy amendments will encourage taxpayers to adopt faster measures on this journey.

There are broadly three approaches to addressing the issue from a tax standpoint – grant incentives or impose taxes or a dual system. Offering incentives has a far-reaching impact on the society. Imposing additional taxes should be considered only for goods that endanger or have a negative impact on the environment. This article aims to outline some incentives that are easy to implement soon.

Incentives for a positive change:

A progressive transition calls for incentivising the users. Currently, the tax laws provide for a deduction of interest payable by an individual taxpayer where the individual has taken a loan to purchase an electric vehicle. It would be useful if such incentives are not limited to individual taxpayers but also extended to corporates. Further, the incentive is available only where a loan has been availed and not where the taxpayer uses his own funds to invest. The deduction is further restricted to Rs 150,000.

The awareness amongst corporates around environment and sustainability responsibilities is only increasing by the day. Adopting less energy-consuming alternatives in the corporate sector should be encouraged. For example, using electric vehicles for transporting goods within the factory premises, for movement of employees from and to their workplace, deliveries of products by e-commerce enterprises, food delivery businesses etc. In these scenarios, providing an accelerated depreciation or a special additional deduction in the year of purchase will encourage businesses.

Today, corporate social responsibility expenditure is a spend that gets no income-tax deduction. Many corporates lay out money for environmental causes. Restoring lakes/beaches that have been wrecked over time, planting trees to improve forestation in areas of denuded of forests, water neutral programs etc. are some of the initiatives taken. Ideally, these expenses should qualify for a weighted deduction given the organisation is acting for causes beyond business. Sadly, the expense is not deductible, let alone claiming it as a weighted deduction. Incentivising organisations that adopt cost-effective mechanisms and promote the use of clean energy is one of the expectations from Budget 2022. For example, providing tax credits at market rates for use of renewable energy sources.

Research and Development investments in sustainability

Up until March 2020, Indian tax laws allowed a weighted deduction to corporates that had an approved research and development facility. However, this incentive was withdrawn like many others, effective April 2020. Organisations around the world today invest capital in sustainable business transformation. Investments range from research around reusing some of the components/materials from older/recalled products which reduce additional resource spends, using cleaner sources of energy, drive towards carbon neutrality in factories, etc. A new R&D incentive framework needs to be quickly developed and implemented to encourage momentum in this space. The framework should provide mechanism to capture measurable impact which translates into credit.

Indian tax laws have always encouraged socio-economic development. Setting up manufacturing units in remote areas helped employment and development of those zones. Encouraging technology exports brought in a radical change in the growth in the urban markets. Now it is time for us to proactively protect the environment and what has been built over the years. It is therefore imperative that the proposed Budget includes initiatives in the direction of environment and sustainability.

The author is Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP. Views expressed are that of the author.