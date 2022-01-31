Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: Economic Survey 2021-22 to be tabled in Parliament today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence today with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses. Thereafter Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and it provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2021-22.

The government on Friday appointed Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA adding in a statement that he has assumed charge. He replaced KV Subramanian whose three-year term ended in December.