Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: Economic Survey 2021-22 to be tabled in Parliament today

Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence today with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses. Thereafter Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2021-22.
The Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and it provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2021-22.
The government on Friday appointed Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA adding in a statement that he has assumed charge. He replaced KV Subramanian whose three-year term ended in December.
Live Blog
Economist Nageswaran has been an author, teacher and consultant and has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore, the Union Finance Ministry said in a statement. He has written articles for The Indian Express, including one in which he listed the benefits of structural reforms set in motion on November 8, 2016, through demonetisation. Click here to read