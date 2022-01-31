scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 31, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: Economic Survey 2021-22 to be tabled in Parliament today

Economic Survey 2021-22, Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey in Parliament today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 31, 2022 10:42:45 am
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence today with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses. Thereafter Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and it provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2021-22.

The government on Friday appointed Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA adding in a statement that he has assumed charge. He replaced KV Subramanian whose three-year term ended in December.

Live Blog
10:39 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Govt appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor

With the Economic Survey to be presented on Monday, and the Union Budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday, the Government announced the appointment of Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as its Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), adding in a statement that he has assumed charge.

Economist Nageswaran has been an author, teacher and consultant and has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore, the Union Finance Ministry said in a statement. He has written articles for The Indian Express, including one in which he listed the benefits of structural reforms set in motion on November 8, 2016, through demonetisation. Click here to read

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd