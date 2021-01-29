Economic Survey 2021 Highlights: Govt pegs FY22 GDP growth at over 11%, FY21 GDP to contract 7.7%

Economic Survey 2021 Highlights: The Budget Session of the Parliament began today and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha. The annual document by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2020-21.

According to the document, the government sees the Indian economy growing at 11.5 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) based on IMF estimates. However, the GDP growth rate is estimated at minus 7.7 per cent for ongoing fiscal.

Here are the highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21:

– Real growth rate for FY21 is taken as -7.7 per cent (MoSPI) and the real growth rate for FY22 is assumed as 11.5 per cent based on IMF estimates.

– The survey projected a V-shaped recovery: While the lockdown resulted in a 23.9 per cent contraction in GDP in Q1, the recovery has been a V-shaped one as seen in the 7.5 per cent decline in Q2 and the recovery across all key economic indicators.

– Despite the hardhitting economic shock created by the global pandemic, India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery with a stable macroeconomic situation aided by a stable currency, comfortable current account, burgeoning forex reserves, and encouraging signs in the manufacturing sector output.

– “This Economic Survey is dedicated to all COVID warriors who upheld India. It also captures the resilience of the Indian economy. Keeping with the times, this year’s Survey is being delivered in e-book format, with an official app for it. Chapter 1 is about India’s policy response to COVID-19 and Saving Lives And Livelihoods amidst a once-in-a-lifetime crisis,” CEA Subramanian said.

India’s policy response to COVID-19 was guided by the realization that GDP growth will come back, but not lost human lives. Early intense lockdown saved lives, helped faster recovery. Both on COVID-19 cases & deaths, India has done really well, the CEA said.

More to follow