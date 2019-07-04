Economic Survey projects 7% GDP growth, decline in oil prices

The Economic Survey 2019 has predicted a seven per cent GDP growth for the financial year 2019-2020. The survey was presented on Monday, a day ahead of the Budget, by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Upper House.

The survey has also predicted a fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent, up from the revised budget estimate of 3.4 per cent and as against the 6.4 per cent in the last financial calender. Prices of oil, on the other hand, are expected to decline this year.

The survey has been prepared by the new Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and will be presented in both the Houses of Parliament. It is considered as the flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance and the government.

The Economic Survey is an important document which provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy. It will highlight the likely challenges and provide possible solutions.

The Economic Survey can be downloaded in the PDF format through this link: http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/. Economy Survey is uploaded once it is presented.

If you want to go through Economic Survey Books, you need to go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/ . You will also get the previous years’ economic survey books.