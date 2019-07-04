Economic Survey 2019 Highlights: 7 per cent GDP growth, fiscal deficit at 5.8 per cent

A day before the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Rajya Sabha. The Survey, prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, highlights the challenges in the country and points to possible solutions.

The survey provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary of the current state of play in the Indian economy which will act as a policy guideline to the Union Budget.

Here are the key highlights of the survey:

* The Economic Survey projects 7 per cent growth for the year 2019-20.

* General fiscal deficit seen at 5.8% in FY19 against 6.4% in FY18.

* Oil prices expected to decline in 2019-20

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)