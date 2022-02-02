ECLGS extended till next fiscal, guarantee cover raised to 5L cr

With a view to help sectors such as hospitality and other close contact sectors, which faced repeated disruptions owing to restrictions put in place to control the spread of Covid, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till the end of March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

“ECLGS has provided much-needed additional credit to more than 130 lakh MSMEs (micro, small and medium scale enterprises). This has helped them mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic. Hospitality and related services, especially those by micro and small enterprises, are yet to regain their pre-pandemic level of business. Considering these aspects, the ECLGS will be extended up to March 2023,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

An additional amount of Rs 50,000 crore will be earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related enterprises, the finance minister said. Apart from the ECLGS, the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises scheme will also be revamped with required infusion of funds, Sitharaman said, adding that it would facilitate an additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for MSMEs, while also expanding employment opportunities.

“Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme with outlay of Rs 6,000 crore over 5 years will be rolled out. This will help the MSME sector become more resilient, competitive and efficient,” the finance minister said.

Under the ECLGS, which is for helping companies tide over liquidity crunch resulting from Covid curbs, banks provide additional loans to existing borrowers without asking for extra collateral. To encourage banks, these loans are fully guaranteed by the government against credit losses. This scheme will be key to ensure that MSMEs impacted by intermittent lockdowns in states get funding to stay afloat.

Sanctions and disbursements under the facility are relatively fast since lenders have the Central government’s guarantee in case of default against these loans. Companies from hospitality, travel & tourism, and leisure & sporting sectors are expected to benefit from the relaxation in the scheme. Hotels, restaurants, canteens, caterers, marriage halls, tour operators, as well as amusement parks and theatres can avail the facility. Accounts that are classified as non-performing assets or where overdues have crossed 60 days (SMA-II) are not eligible.

In order to support Covid-hit MSMEs, the government last announced an extension of its ECLGS till 31 March, 2022, or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore are issued under the scheme, whichever is earlier.