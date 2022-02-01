‘Diversified mix of energy sources’ may be key amid rising fuel prices

In what could signal a policy push in the Budget 2022-23, the Economic Survey for 2021-22 has flagged concerns with both clean energy sources and increasing prices of conventional fuel sources, calling for adoption of an approach having a “diversified mix of sources of energy of which fossil fuels are an important part”.

On the policy front, specifically, it has highlighted three points that will be pertinent:

– The pace at which shift from conventional fossil-fuel based sources is made. This pace will determine the extent and mix of investment in renewable sources of energy, it said.

– It also pointed out the importance of avoiding the risk of being a late comer in the net-zero emission plans, given that developed countries are already front-runners. This is pertinent because of the inelastic supply of minerals and metals critical for developing clean energy sources, which is causing the prices to shoot up, even more so in the future.

Explained Can cut time and red tape As energy crises are being experienced in various parts of the world, mostly notably in Europe, the focus for India needs to turn to a balanced approach of switching to renewable esources and easing out fossil-fuel based ones.

– Lastly, it called for encouraging research and development to ensure effortless switch to renewable sources of energy. This may also include focus on developing technology that recycles, reuses and repurposes minerals, it said.

“The recent surge in prices of natural gas in Europe on account of higher energy demand coupled with cold spells across the region and slower winds to run wind turbines has resulted in lower electricity output. The energy crisis being experienced by Europe brings to the fore the need for having a diversified mix of sources of energy of which fossil fuels are an important part. Simultaneously, focus should be laid on building storage for intermittent electricity generation from solar PV and wind farms to ensure on-demand energy supply,” the Survey noted.

Notably, the government has already started moving on setting up large battery storage system – something that has encouraged multi-million dollar deals in the energy storage technology.