As capex push lifts market, metal, steel & cement surge; Sensex up 1.46% to 58,862 pts

The Budget hasn’t offered any direct sop or incentive to stock markets. Even then, the benchmark Sensex rallied 1.46 per cent, or 848 points, to 58,862.57 and the Nifty Index rose 237 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 17,576.85.

The market sensed the Budget as a strong positive indicator for growth potential of Indian companies, the main drivers of stock market valuations. Stock markets have factored in higher capex spending by the government, the status quo on direct taxes and no incremental taxes on capital gains as key factors that will eventually benefit the capital market.

The market is taking the mega capex plan and a strong market signal to promote growth through structural reforms as major support for the market momentum. The Budget has focused on boosting overall demand and has proposed more investment in infrastructure.

Corporates and the capital market will be major beneficiaries of this thrust in the Budget. Nilesh Shah, group president & MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, “This Budget is focussed on supporting growth through encouraging investments and encouraging entrepreneurs, startups and taxpayers by creating trust.”

Capital expenditure has moved from 12 per cent of Budget in FY15 to 19 per cent of Budget in FY23. Revenue receipt growth at 6 per cent is significantly lower than 27 per cent last year. Another factor highlighted by analysts is that the Budget hasn’t offered any significant sops aimed at the forthcoming state elections.

Sector-wise, the BSE metal index soared 4.92 per cent on Tuesday, followed by basic materials, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, realty, industrials and IT.

The market community observed that the government presented a progressive Budget with a vision on ensuring long-term economic growth. It continued with its policy of fiscal prudence and pegged FY22 fiscal deficit at 6.9 per cent while setting a target of 6.4 per cent for FY23, which cheered the market.

Most analysts said that it was clearly a capex driven budget with the thrust of the government on sustaining the economic growth through spending across infra ecosystem. Capital spending for FY23 is targeted to increase by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, with focus on infrastructure development, supply chain and boosting rural demand. While the market has noted these factors, there could be volatile movement in the short-term in the wake of US Federal Reserve plan to hike rates. “We expect the market to take the Budget positively as it largely remains growth focused and despite several upcoming state elections, the government didn’t resort to populist measures,” said a analyst with an investment bank.

According to mutual fund managers, initiatives that are expected to trigger equity markets over a longer term include unprecedented thrust on capital expenditure with an aim to enhance job creation, extension of ECLGS by another year, and guarantee cover proposed to be expanded 10 times to Rs 5 lakh crore for small businesses, proposed cap on the surcharge on long term capital gains arising on transfer of any type of assets at 15 per cent and overall PM Gati-Shakti.

Bond yields up 17 bps

Meanwhile, bond yields rose sharply after the Finance Minister announced higher government borrowing in the Budget on Tuesday. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond jumped 17 basis points to 6.85 per cent. The net borrowing will be Rs 11.19 lakh crore in 2022-23 as against Rs 7.76 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The higher borrowing means there will be upward pressure on interest rates. “This deficit will still mean high borrowing comparable to that of last year. We may expect interest rates to be elevated and can look forward to the RBI to do more regular fine tuning to balance liquidity with growing demand,” said Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda. The large borrowing number will put sustained pressure on interest rate. Key tailwinds in the last two years like RBI’s active OMO purchase and tepid credit growth will be missing in FY23.