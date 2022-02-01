Bumps in road ahead: Inflation hit on capital flows, unemployment

Despite a projected 9.2 per cent growth in GDP in FY22 to above pre-Covid levels, India’s economy continues to face a slew of structural challenges that existed prior to the pandemic and new challenges brought on by Covid-19.

Inflation is the strongest of these headwinds. The Economic Survey notes that supply chain disruptions and slow economic growth have contributed to an increase in inflation. Withdrawal of stimulus in developed economies in the upcoming fiscal is likely to affect capital flows into the nation.

Retail inflation has moderated to 5.2 per cent during the April-December period of FY22 from 6.3 per cent in the previous fiscal. Wholesale inflation, which translates to higher retail inflation over time, has risen sharply to 12.5 per cent in the fiscal so far — up from 0 per cent last year and up significantly even from FY19 which was unaffected by Covid-19 and saw wholesale inflation of 4.3 per cent.

A lack of jobs continues to be among the primary concerns for the Indian economy, with unemployment levels and labour force participation rates remaining worse than pre-pandemic levels.

As per data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey, while the unemployment rate and labour force participation rate have improved somewhat from the start of the pandemic, they had still not recovered to pre-Covid levels by Q4FY21.