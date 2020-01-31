Budget Session begins today; President to address joint sitting of Parliament at 11 am

President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others at Parliament in New Delhi. (File Photo: Anil Sharma) President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others at Parliament in New Delhi. (File Photo: Anil Sharma)

The Budget Session will commence Friday with an inaugural address by President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of Parliament. He will deliver his speech in the Central Hall at 11 am. The session is scheduled to extend till April 3; it will go into recess on February 11 and resume on March 2. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on Saturday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman will today table the Economic Survey 2019-20, which is released by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The Survey is a report the government presents on the state of the economy in the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

During an all-party meeting Thursday, Opposition leaders called upon the government to reach out to the people holding protests across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was open to discussion on all issues. The pre-Budget meeting was attended by leaders of 26 parties.

