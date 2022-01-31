Budget session 2022: In address to Parliament, President Kovind highlights Govt reforms, vaccination success

Observing India has again emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday urged the people to “work hard” for building a “grand, modern and developed” country by 2047.

Addressing both Houses of Parliament, Kovind said, “Due to consistent endeavours of my government, India has again emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”

Kovind said, “In the year 2047, the country will celebrate its centenary of Independence. We have to work hard now for building a grand, modern and developed India of that time. We have to ensure that our hard work leads to fruitful results in the end. We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey.”

“Today the country’s achievements and successes are as limitless as the country’s potential and possibilities. These achievements are not of one institution or establishment; these are the collective achievements of more than a billion citizens of our country…,” he said. “I have a firm belief that together we will take our great Bharatvarsha to the pinnacle of its glory,” he said.

GST, exports

The President also mentioned the progress of the various sectors of the economy.

“GST collection has consistently remained above Rupees one lakh crore during the last several months. An inflow of $48 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year is a testimony to the belief the global investor community has in India’s growth story. India’s foreign exchange reserves today exceed $630 billion. Our exports are also growing rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at 300 billion dollars or more than Rs 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020,” Kovind said.

President Kovind listed various steps taken by the government in the defence sector. “My government is working with utmost determination to ensure a safe and secure India. Due to the policies of the government in the defence sector, especially in defence production, the country is becoming increasingly self-reliant.”

Discussing the government’s free ration scheme, the President said, “Several major countries have experienced scarcity of food-grains and faced starvation during the Corona crisis. But my sensitive government ensured that nobody remained hungry during the worst pandemic in 100 years. My government is providing free ration to each poor household every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. This is the world’s largest food distribution program with an outlay of Rupees two lakh sixty thousand crore reaching out to 80 crore beneficiaries for 19 months.”

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

During his 53-minute speech, the President also mentioned reforms implemented by the government under its Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

“In recent times, we have witnessed a new resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape in the country. This resolve is getting further strengthened by the energy emanating from the slew of reforms. From new reforms in labour laws to reforms in the banking sector, and to insolvency and bankruptcy code, this series of reforms is rolling on uninterrupted. Last year, more than 26,000 compliance requirements have been reduced by different departments of the Centre and States. The space sector has now been opened up for the private sector, providing a horizon of endless possibilities…,” he said.

“My government believes that remembering the past and learning from it is equally important for a secure future of the country,” Kovind said.

“At a time, when India is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of 75th year of its Independence, this willpower of every Indian creates immense confidence for India’s bright future,” he said.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a sacred occasion for all the Indians to give concrete shape to the resolutions for the next 25 years. My government is moving fast on building a strong foundation for the next 25 years following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Aur Sabka Prayas’. The most important resolution related to this foundation is the creation of an India which includes all, benefits all, which is strong and self-reliant,” he said.

Pandemic

The President began his speech by lauding the efforts of health workers and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are in the third year of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. In these years, people of India have displayed profound faith in the democratic values, discipline and sense of responsibility,” he said.

The challenging period of Corona has inspired us to achieve our goals at the fastest possible pace, he added.

“The Covid pandemic affected the entire world and in India too, many of our loved ones were snatched away from us. In these circumstances, the Central Government, State Governments, local Governments and administration, our doctors, nurses and health workers, our scientists and entrepreneurs have worked as a team. This mutual trust, coordination and cooperation between the government and citizens is an unprecedented example of the strength of our democracy,” the President said.

Appreciating Members of Parliament for discharging their “responsibilities” during the pandemic, the President said, “You are the drivers of hopes and aspirations of crores of our people. It is with the same spirit that we have to keep working in future.”

The budget session’s first part will be held from January 31 to February 11 and will go into a recess after that to examine the budgetary allocations for different departments. The session will resume on March 14 and end on April 8.