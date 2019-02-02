Budget pro-poor, pro-farmer, pro-middle class: Fadnavis

The Budget 2019 has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the common man Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Referring to the special incentive of Rs 6,000 promised to the farmers he told mediapersons: “The government has committed Rs 75,000 crore to benefit 12 crore farmers. The scheme is a boost to the small and marginal farmers and the agriculture sector.”

Describing the Budget as pro-poor, pro-farmer, pro-middle class and pro-women, Fadnavis said: “The government had promised eight crore free LPG connections to the poor. Six crore gas connections have been provided, bringing a change in the lives of the rural and urban poor, especially women.” The Mudra scheme, which is availed by 75 per cent women, shows the government’s commitment to empower women, he said.

Congress and NCP leaders underplayed the Budget dismissing it as “political gimmick”. The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said: “The Budget read like BJP’s poll manifesto. The populist measures are to avoid defeat.” He described the Budget as “meaningless”.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said: “Financial support to farmers is a clear admission of the Modi government’s destruction of farm economy in the past five years. Distortionary market policies and simpleton import-export decisions have routed prices of farm produce. Redemption of Rs 6,000 per year is pittance.” State NCP leader Jayant Patil wondered why the government did not extend the tax waiver reforms slab up to Rs 8 lakh, instead of Rs 5 lakh. “It is evident that the government is trying to appease every segment by handing over some sops ahead of the polls.”