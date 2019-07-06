Budget of hope, empowers poor: PM Modi

HAILING THE Union Budget as being “full of hope” and boosting self-confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is “citizen-friendly” and will empower the poor and provide the youth with a better future.

Calling it a “green budget”, with the focus on environment and green and clean energy, Modi said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector with a roadmap to transform the sector and double farmers’ income.

He said the Budget would accelerate the pace of development and benefit the middle class. “The Budget will simplify the tax process and help in modernising infrastructure in the country,” Modi said. Saying that the Budget is “full of hope”, he said it will boost India’s development in the 21st century. “The country will get the energy to fulfil the dream of a $5 trillion economy from these empowered sections,” he said.

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah said the Budget was for “new India”, and laid the foundation for an inclusive and progressive nation. “The Budget gives wings to India’s farmers, youngsters, women and poor to fulfil their dreams,” he said in a series of tweets.

Terming it as “futuristic”, he said “it provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation… the emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction.” Shah said the Budget sets the stage for fulfilling the collective dreams for water, ensuring power connectivity across the country and boosting manufacturing, especially in the “sunrise” sectors. It will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub, he said.

“This Budget is a Gazette of New India with a commitment to inclusive growth & good governance,” tweeted Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Budget was “progressive” and would ensure fast-paced development. “It is a very good Budget for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, RSS’s trade union wing, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, welcomed the proposals of one-nation-one grid, Study in India, Mudra credit support, fishing sector reforms and farmer support programmes. But BMS president C K Saji Narayanan said some of the proposals — like the FDI policy, PPP and disinvestment plans for public sector units, consolidation of PSU banks, recurrent increase in fuel prices — should be discussed with the trade unions.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande called the Budget “all-inclusive and balanced”. “It gives priority to the rural economy…Plus, a woman minister presented the Budget, which was a proud moment,” said Kayande. The Sena leader, however, said the proposed increase in import duty on gold and precious metals from 10% to 12.5% should be reduced “as gold has emotional value attached to it in our country”.