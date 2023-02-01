Budget keeps focus on capital expenditure, Rs 2.4 lakh cr to Railways, highest ever

Capital expenditure has been yet again chosen as the key focus area by the government in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that for the next financial year, 50-year interest free loans to state governments will continue for an additional 12 months to aid infrastructure investment with an outlay of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

The Centre’s capital expenditure outlay will be Rs 10 lakh crore for FY 2023-24, an increase of 33 per cent year-on-year, she said.

States capex support

The capital expenditure support for states had started in the Budget for FY21 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amounts of Rs 11,830 crore and Rs 14,186 crore were provided to states in FY21 and FY22 as 50-year interest-free loans under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’. During the year FY23, the allocation was raised to Rs 1.05 lakh crore to give further impetus to capex plans by states.

Railways, roads, airports

An amount of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Indian Railways — the highest ever outlay, and nine times the outlay made in 2013-14, Sitharaman said.

Roads and railways have been the two sectors that have seen higher additional capital outlays over the last few budgets, and have been central to the government’s capex push.

In addition, Sitharaman also said that 50 additional airports, water aerodromes, and advanced landing grounds will be revived for regional air connectivity. This should offer additional push to the regional connectivity scheme, which started with the UDAAN scheme.

Survey’s capex pointers

The Economic Survey 2022-23 authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of capital expenditure to crowd in private investment and to drive growth.

The government’s thrust on capex, particularly in the infrastructure-intensive sectors like roads and highways, railways, and housing and urban affairs, has longer-term implications for growth, the Survey had stated. Capex-led growth, it said, will bring back animal spirits and help manage debt levels.

Capital expenditure by the central government has increased by 63.4 per cent in the first eight months of FY23 and is crowding in the private capex since the January-March quarter of 2022, it said.

States too have seen a pickup in capital expenditure. After remaining muted for the first seven months of 2022-23, capital spending by states has seen a sharp pickup in November, with 18 major states — including Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha — posting a 49.7 per cent year-on-year increase at Rs 44,647 crore.

For the financial year so far till November, these 18 states have seen a rise of 5.7 per cent in their capital expenditure to Rs 2.44 lakh crore, primarily on account of the sharp pickup seen in November, according to official data. Capital expenditure by these 18 states in November accounts for 18.3 per cent of the overall capital spending during April-November.

Capex by states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh has more than doubled in November as against the corresponding period last year. For states such as Odisha, the rise in capex is nearly five-fold, while for Bihar, it is an over three-fold increase in November.