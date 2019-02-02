Budget betrayal like Ram temple issue: Shiv Sena

Describing the Union government’s claims of having presented a pro-people Budget as theatrics, the Shiv Sena said it was a betrayal, not different from the BJP’s promise of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Neelam Gorhe, legislator and Shiv Sena spokesperson, said the BJP had been forced to make a slew of announcements related to increase in tax exemption limits, pension for workers in the unorganised sector and an income assistance scheme for farmers. “The BJP faced defeats in Assembly polls in five states in December 2018 because farmers, labourers and the middle class moved away from the BJP. The message was clear that the BJP cannot take these people for granted,” said Gorhe.

She added that the government should have tabled the Economic Survey if it was presenting detailed Budget estimates. “As per convention, the Economic Survey report is tabled before the Budget, to show the realistic situation. But the government did not table it this time. The BJP has been adopting a convenient and dual approach on the Ram temple promise. This budget is a betrayal like the Ram temple issue,” Gorhe said.

The Sena spokesperson also said the government had implemented various anti-labour policies and the snail’s pace at which implementation of various promises made had not improved. “This is the last budget before the polls. So, the basic question is about the credibility of the government,” said Gorhe.

She said the government has committed several political and economic blunders. “What did it achieve by converting the planning commission into NITI Aayog? Is there any evaluation of this? Since the report of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) showed a rise in unemployment due to demonetisation, the NSSO report has not been presented. This is nothing but betrayal,” she repeated.