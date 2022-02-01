Agri Budget: PPP, ‘Kisan drones’ harvest new hopes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new scheme in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers and a new fund with blended capital to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise in the Union Budget 2022-23.

“For delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions along with private agri-tech players and stakeholders of agri-value chain, a scheme in PPP mode will be launched,” Sitharaman said, during her budget speech in Lok Sabha.

She said, “A fund with blended capital, raised under the co-investment model, will be facilitated through NABARD. This is to finance start-ups for agriculture & rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. The activities for these start-ups will include, inter alia, support for FPOs, machinery for farmers on rental basis at farm level, and technology including IT-based support.”

The use of ‘Kisan Drones’ will be promoted for crop assessment, digitization of land records, spraying of insecticides, and nutrients, she added.

The budget documents show that several existing schemes of the Agriculture Ministry have seen a cut or marginal increase in their allocation.

For instance, the government has allocated Rs 68,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) in the Union Budget 2022-23, which is just 4.6 percent higher than the Budget Estimates of Rs 65,000 crore for 2021-22 and only 0.74 per cent higher than the Revised Estimates of Rs 67,500 crore for the current financial year.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 to the eligible beneficiary farmer families in a year in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 10th installment of the PM-Kisan on 1st January 2022. An amount of Rs 20,946 crore was transferred into bank accounts of 10.09 crore farmers across the country.

The allocation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has been kept at Rs 15,500 crore for financial year 2022-23, which is lower than the Budget Estimates of Rs 16,000 crore for 2021-22 and revised estimates of Rs 15989.39 crore for the current financial year. Similarly, the allocation of Market Intervention Scheme and Price Support Scheme (MIS-PSS) has been reduced to Rs 1,500 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 3,595.61 crore in RE 2021-22. The budget of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY)- Per Drop More Crop has been reduced to Rs 2,000 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 4,000 crore in RE 2021-22.

“To reduce our dependence on import of oilseeds, a rationalised and comprehensive scheme to increase domestic production of oilseeds will be implemented,” she said.

Sitharaman said that the procurement of wheat in Rabi 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif 2021-22 will cover 1208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers, and Rs 2.37 lakh crore direct payment of minimum support price (MSP) value to their accounts.

Sitharaman also announced that Chemical-free Natural Farming will be promoted throughout the country, with a focus on farmers’ lands in 5-km wide corridors along river Ganga, at the first stage.

She also said that states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet the needs of natural, zero-budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition and management.

The finance minister also announced that the government will provide a comprehensive package with participation of state governments for farmers to adopt suitable varieties of fruits and vegetables, and to use appropriate production and harvesting techniques. Besides, she also announced that the government will bring policies and required legislative changes to promote agro forestry and private forestry will be brought in. “In addition, financial support will be provided to farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who want to take up agro-forestry,” she said.