Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Budget 2023: Urban Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs 10000 crore per year to be set up

In Budget Speech 2023-2024, FM Sitaraman says states, cities will be encouraged to undertake urban planning reforms.

The Central Government will set up an Rs.10000 crore per year Urban Infrastructure Development Fund to be used for creating infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India. (Representational image)
The Central Government will set up an Rs.10000 crore per year Urban Infrastructure Development Fund to be used for creating infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech for 2023-2024 Wednesday.

The finance minister said the fund would be established through the use of priority sector lending shortfall. “This will be managed by the National Housing Bank and will be used by public agencies to create urban infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. States will be encouraged to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, as well as existing schemes, to adopt appropriate user charges while accessing the UIDF. We expect to make available Rs. 10000 crore per annum for this purpose,” she said.

Also Read |Union Budget 2023-24: Here’s what gets cheaper, costlier

Sitharaman also said states and cities would be encouraged to undertake reforms in urban planning and take steps to make cities more sustainable. “This means efficient use of land resources, adequate resources for urban infrastructure, transit-oriented development, enhanced availability and affordability of urban land, and opportunities for all,” she added.

Among the reforms would be property tax governance reforms and ring-fencing user charges on urban infrastructure, said the finance minister. Cities would be given incentives to improve creditworthiness for municipal bonds, she added.

Also Read |Budget 2023: Highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for Indian Railways

On the sanitation front, she said: “All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent mechanical de-sludging of septic tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine-hole mode. The enhanced focus will be provided for scientific management of dry and wet waste.”

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:49 IST
Best of Express
