scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Budget 2023: Urban infra fund will give much-needed impetus, says NIUA director

In her speech, FM Sitharaman said the fund would be used to create infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through priority sector lending shortfall.

The Budget also included a focus on urban planning reforms and sustainable development. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023-2024 speech Wednesday, would provide the impetus needed for the growth of infrastructure in cities, Hitesh Vaidya, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), said.

“The announcement in the budget that government will establish the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund, to be managed by the National Housing Bank, is a great move, which will provide much-needed impetus for urban infrastructure growth,” Vaidya told The Indian Express.

In her speech, FM Sitharaman said the fund would be used to create infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through priority sector lending shortfall.

Also Read |Industry leaders, business chambers hail Union Budget as ‘progressive’ with focus on investment and infrastructure

“While we are awaiting the details of the fund, I can foresee the strengthening of the urban infrastructure contributing to, among other things, the development of businesses and providing a much-needed fillip for sustainable urban growth, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The Urban Infrastructure Development Fund will also further accelerate the project development process and implementation,” Vaidya said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

The Budget also included a focus on urban planning reforms and sustainable development, with Sitharaman saying cities and states would be encouraged to take steps in the right direction.

“This means efficient use of land resources, adequate resources for urban infrastructure, transit-oriented development, enhanced availability and affordability of urban land, and opportunities for all,” she had said.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 12:45 IST
Next Story

Anurag Kashyap recalls when Vicky Kaushal was arrested during the making of Gangs of Wasseypur: ‘We were shooting illegal sand mining being done by mafia…’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close