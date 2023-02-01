Budget 2023: Tourism sector will be promoted on mission mode, focus on states, says FM Sitharaman

As many as 50 destinations will be developed as a ‘complete package of tourism’, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech Wednesday. These destinations will be selected through challenge mode, using an integrated and innovative approach, while the focus of development of tourism would be on domestic as well as foreign tourists, she said.

Going forward, for these selected 50 destinations, information on physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, tourist guides, food streets and tourist security and other relevant aspects of the visitor experience would be made available through an app. India’s G-20 presidency will also be used as an opportunity to push India as a preferred tourist destination.

The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists, said Sitharaman. “There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular,” she remarked.

In keeping with that goal, the promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes, and public-private partnerships.

Besides, connectivity is likely to give a major boost to tourism. Fifty additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing grounds will be revived for improving regional air connectivity, as per the Budget.

To give a fillip to domestic tourism, which has mostly sustained the sector after the coronavirus pandemic, as international visitors are still back to pre-pandemic levels, sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be put together to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative, which was launched in late 2019 after an appeal by the Prime Minister to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism.

Besides, from a strategic point of view, border tourism is being given huge importance. “To encourage tourism in the border villages, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be facilitated under the Vibrant Villages Programme,” announced the finance minister.

The approach to tourism will also integrate with the art and craft sector. Sitharaman said Unity Mall, to promote and sell each state’s own One District, One Product (ODOPs), Geographical Indication (GI), and other handicraft products will be set up. States will be encouraged to set up such Unity Mall in the capital city or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital and also provide space for ODOPs & GI products of other states as well at these outlets.