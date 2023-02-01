Budget 2023: MHA allocation hiked by 6%, lion’s share for police

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated in excess of Rs 1.96 lakh crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24. This figure is around 6 per cent higher than the allocation of Rs 1.85 lakh crore for the current fiscal. In 2021-22, the budget allocated Rs 1.66 lakh crore to the MHA. However, capital expenditure for the MHA has increased from Rs 15,924 crore in the last budget to Rs 18,018 crore this budget.

The lion’s share of the budget allocation for the MHA has gone to the police which has been earmarked in excess of Rs 1.27 lakh crore for the coming fiscal. Of this, Rs 18,018 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, higher than the last budget. In the 2022-23 budget, the allocation for the police stood at Rs 1.17 lakh crore, with Rs 10,500 crore being capital expenditure.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been given Rs 35,581 crore this budget, the same as the last one. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been allocated Rs 5,987 crore in this budget and Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore, the same as the last one and the one before that. Rs 1,168 crore has been allocated to Delhi as compared to Rs 977 crore in the last budget.

The allocation for Cabinet is up from Rs 300 crore in the last budget to Rs 1,258 crore in this budget. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, and the Assam Rifles, have been allocated Rs 94,665 crore this budget, up from Rs 87,444 crore in the last budget. Border infrastructure management has been allocated Rs 3,545 crore as compared with Rs 2,744 crore in the earlier budget.

Among other key agencies, the Intelligence Bureau has been allocated Rs 3,418 crore this budget, up from Rs 3,168 crore in the last budget. The allocation for the Delhi Police has increased from Rs 10,096 crore to Rs 11,662 in this budget.

The allocation for the 3,000-strong Special Protection Group (SPG), which now protects the Prime Minister, has been increased from Rs 385.95 crore to Rs 433.59 crore in this budget.

Central Police Organisations such as the Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Investigation Agency, among others, have been allocated Rs 1,147 crore. Modernisation of prisons has been allocated Rs 250 crore in this budget, while Rs 400 crore was allocated in the last budget.

