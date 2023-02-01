scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Budget 2023 Highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman says India’s per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh

Budget 2023 India Highlights and Important Points: Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, said that the country is expected to grow at 7%.

nirmala sitharaman speaks in parliamentUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament in New Delhi, Feb. 1, 2023.
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech, India Budget 2023: Presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said India’s per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh. She added that the Indian economy is on the right track despite challenges.

This is Sitharaman’s fifth Budget presentation and the Modi government’s final full-fledged one before the Lok Sabha elections early next year. As a norm, printed copies of the Budget are distributed to the MPs prior to the presentation, but this year no document has been printed following the Covid-19 protocol. Instead, the Budget copies have been shared electronically via the government website and a special app developed for the same.

Budget 2023 | Follow real-time analysis and updates

Here are Budget 2023 highlights:

📌 Current year economic growth is estimated to be at 7%.

📌 Finance Minister says the Indian economy is on the right track despite challenges.

📌 Government implementing a scheme to supply foodgrains from January 1, 2023, to all Antaodaya and priority households for the next one year. The scheme to supply free food grain for priority households for the next year has been implemented from January 1.

📌 Priorities of this budget: Inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

📌 Digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an open-source, inter-operable public good.

📌 An agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agricultural startups by young entrepreneurs.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
Delhi resident killed after his Mercedes crashes into tree, catches fire in Noida

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | We explain what Nirmala Sitharaman announces today as she speaks
