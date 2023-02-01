scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces PM PRANAM scheme to push states to promote alternative fertilisers

Sitharaman said, “PM Program for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM PRANAM) will be launched to incentivise states and union territories to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilisers.”

Under the PM-PRANAM, the Centre plans to incentivise the states for reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and ultimately bring down the subsidy burden. (File)
The government will launch a new scheme—PM PRANAM—to “incentivise” states and Union Territories to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilisers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech Wednesday.

In September last year, The Indian Express had reported that the government plans to introduce a new scheme – PM PRANAM—to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers in the country.

The idea of the PM PRANAM was mooted by the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers. The fertilisers ministry officials had shared the details of the proposed scheme with the state government officials during the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign-2022 held on September 7. However, at that time the full form of the PM PRANAM was mentioned as ‘PM Promotion of Alternate Nutrients for Agriculture Management Yojana.’

Under the PM-PRANAM, the Centre plans to incentivise the states for reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and ultimately bring down the subsidy burden, which is estimated to reach Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2022-23—39 per cent higher than last year’s figure of Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:03 IST
