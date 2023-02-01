Budget 2023: Smoking to be costlier, custom duty on cigarettes increased

Smoking will prove to be an expensive habit as the government has increased custom duty on cigarettes. The announcement was made in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. Taxes on cigarettes will be hiked by 16 per cent, said the finance minister.

Shares of cigarette companies, including Godfrey Phillips India and ITC Ltd, plunged by up to 5 per cent on the BSE on after the announcement.

The stock of Godfrey Phillips slumped as much as 4.92 percent to Rs 1,828.75 on the BSE, while Golden Tobacco declined 3.81 per cent to Rs 59.4. Shares of ITC were trading 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 349 on the bourse.

NTC Industries dropped 1.4 per cent and VST Industries slipped 0.35 per cent.

A sales representative of an electronics store watch live telecast of Union budget 2023 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) A sales representative of an electronics store watch live telecast of Union budget 2023 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Besides cigarette, jwellery made of gold is also going to be dearer as basic customs duty has been hiked on articles made from gold bars. However, the govt reduced basic customs duty on seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds.

For parents, there was some good news in the budget as basic custom duties have been reduced on toys, bicycles.

“I propose to reduce the number of basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13. As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses and surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, automobiles,” said Sitharaman.

The budget also brought some relief to those having passion for photography as it propose reduction in custom duty on camera lens. “I propose to provide relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts and inputs like camera lens and continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year,” said the minister.

To promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, the minister proposed to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5%.