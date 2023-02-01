scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Budget 2023: Big relief for MSMEs, Rs 9,000 crore for revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this will enable collateral for Rs 2 lakh crore loans to MSMEs.

budget 2023, budget announcements, budget sessions, nirmala sitharaman, MSMEs, indian expressNirmala Sitharaman said this will enable collateral for Rs 2 lakh crore loans to MSMEs. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
Budget 2023: Big relief for MSMEs, Rs 9,000 crore for revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a big relief to Covid-hit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs will be extended with an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore.

While announcing the Union Budget, Sitharaman said this will enable collateral for Rs 2 lakh crore loans to MSMEs. This is expected to boost fund flow to the distressed and fund-starved MSME sector. The proposed scheme will take effect from April 1, 2023.

Also Read |Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math

According to bankers, the scheme will give comfort to banks which are normally reluctant to lend to MSMEs in the absence of proper collateral.

A sales representative of an electronics  store watch live telecast of Union budget 2023 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The government’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was earlier extended up to March 2023 from March 2022. Its guarantee cover was also expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to a total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for hospitality and related enterprises.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...
Delhi Confidential: New Parliament building almost ready, MPs turn emotio...

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:17 IST
Next Story

Street vendor in Gujarat makes ice cream dosa. Netizens have mixed reactions

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close