From headphones to umbrellas: What gets cheaper, what’s costlier in Budget 2022

From headphones, umbrellas, imitation jewellery, to cocoa beans, and cut and polished diamonds, prices of various commodities will see a rise or dip following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget on Tuesday.

While imported items, along with umbrellas and unblended fuel will see a rise in prices from April when the Budget comes into effect, chargers and cameras for phones, wearable tech like smartwatches, hearing aids, gemstones and diamonds, farming tools and smart meters, steel scraps and chemicals for petroleum refining will get cheaper.

“Electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly and customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate local manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices, and electronic smart meters,” the Finance Minister had said in her speech.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier

Umbrella

Imitation Jewellery

Single or multiple loudspeakers

Headphones and earphones

Smart meters

Solar cells

Solar modules

X-ray machines

Parts of electronic toys

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and they are: