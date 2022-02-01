Budget 2022-Railways: 400 energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains in next 3 years, says Sitharaman

Taking a step towards an engine-less propulsion system for its passenger trains in the future, India has decided to manufacture 400 new, more efficient Vande Bharat trains in the next three years, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech Tuesday.

The 400 will be in addition to the 102 Vande Bharat trains that are already in the pipeline, sources said.

With an eye on farmers, the rail sector will also develop ‘One Station One Product’ which will leverage the local produce carried on the railways, Sitharaman said. The railways will also roll out postal railways for carriage of parcels, giving a thrust to a new business area.

Sitharaman said, “400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be brought in during the next three years. 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during the next three years and innovative ways to build metro systems to be implemented.”

The 400 new trains are mostly going to be made of light-weight aluminium, as opposed to steel, marking a departure from India’s traditional choice of metal for making its coaches, railway sources said although officially, the railways has kept mum on it.

The paperwork for the aluminium coaches had already been started before the Budget with top officers of the Railway Board working out the benefits over the current steel coaches.

Being made of aluminium, each trainset is around 50 tonne lighter and consumes less energy than their counterparts made of steel. The cost of each trainset is around Rs 25 crore more than current trainsets, which cost around Rs 106 crore per set of 16 coaches.

However, sources said that although after factoring in inflation and other associated costs of the current steel-made Vande Bharat sets, the cost of the aluminium ones come out to be marginally higher, the money saved by way of less energy consumed is higher, translating into a higher revenue potential for the railways, officials said.

Vande Bharat is the name given to India’s own semi-high speed train set, a collection of 16 coaches, self-propelled, and do not require an engine to haul them. This is called distributed traction power, which is increasingly becoming the norm the world over, as opposed to locomotive-hauled trains.

“Any new technology we bring in should be viewed from the perspective of the passenger…reduced noise levels, reduced vibration, better safety and experience. That is the kind of Vande Bharat trains we will bring,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press conference after the Budget.

He added, “The first version of Vande Bharat trains is already running. The production for version 2.0 will start by August-September this year. Just like mobile phones come with new and better versions, this technology will also get better with each version.”

This year, the Finance Ministry has laid out a capital investment worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore from the Railways, in which around Rs 1.08 lakh crore will be raised through Extra Budgetary Resources. Last year, the Railways had set out a capital expenditure target of Rs 2.15 lakh crore, which it will be able to maintain by the end of this fiscal, as per the Budget documents.

“The increased allocation will be used for safety and capacity augmentation through super-critical and critical projects,” Vaishnaw said.

Railways hopes to finish this fiscal with an Operating Ratio of 98.93% as per Revised Estimates which is worse than the 96.15% pegged in Budget Estimates last year.

The rolling stock programme may see projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore spread over the next few years, including manufacturing of the new Vande Bharat trainsets, new high-performance freight locomotives and other products.

In terms of earnings, the national transporter estimates its earnings to be around Rs 2.4 lakh crore, around Rs 38,000 crore more than last year. Banking on recovery of its passenger business, which has been hit since 2020 due to the pandemic, the Railways estimates to earn Rs 58,500 crore in passenger business, up by Rs 14,000 crore, which is a growth of around 31 per cent from the last fiscal.

Next year, the railways has targeted an ambitious 1,475 million tonne of freight. In freight business, the railways has outperformed its Budget estimates for this year. While the estimate for this fiscal was to carry freight worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore, in Revised Estimates it hopes to do business worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Next fiscal it hopes to take this figure to Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

As for safety, the indigenous anti-collision system, called Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) now rechristened as ‘Kavach’, which has been in various stages of use over the past several years, will cover 2,000 km of rail network.

Railways is already in the process of making an installment of 44 Vande Bharat trains to run them on at least 75 routes by August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence Day speech announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains would connect different parts of the country by 2023.