Budget 2022 Highlights: Digital rupee to be issued by RBI; taxpayers get 2 years to update I-T returns

Budget 2022 Highlights: Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent in the coming year. The Finance Minsiter also said that the Budget gives a blueprint of economy from India at 75 to India at 100, citing the four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action —

The Finance Minister also said that there was a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. This Budget (2022-23) will benefit the youth, women, farmers, and the backward classes. The PM Gati Shakti master plan will guide the process, she added.

Here are Budget 2022 highlights:

# This Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give blueprint of economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100, the FM said.

# Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities — PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments, she added.

# Sitharaman also said that Production Linked Incentive Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during the next five years.

# Coming to agriculture, the FM said procurement of wheat in Rabi season 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif season 2021-22 will cover 1,208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers & Rs 2.37 lakh crores will be the direct payment of MSP value to their accounts.

# A fund with blended capital raised under co-investment model facilitated through NABARD to finance start-ups in agriculture and rural enterprises for farm produce value chain will be set up. States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agricultural universities to meet needs of natural, zero-budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, Sitharaman added.

# The Finance Minister also said that PM Modi’s development initiatives for the North East will be implemented by the North Eastern Council. This will enable livelihood activities for the youth and women. This scheme is not a substitute for the existing Centre or state schemes, she added.