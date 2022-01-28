Budget 2022 Date: Here’s when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget

Union Budget 2022 Date: The annual Union Budget is round the corner and this year the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday, January 31, 2022. The budget session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses.

The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.

Economic Survey

After President Kovind’s address to both the houses on Monday, January 31, 2022, the Economic Survey 2021-22 is going to be tabled.

The Economic Survey is presented by the government before the Budget. It describes the state of the economy during the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

Union Budget 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11 am.

The duration of a budget speech can generally range somewhere between 90 minutes to 120 minutes. However, in 2020, Sitharaman had delivered the longest budget speech in Indian history which lasted around 160 minutes.